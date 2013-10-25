© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Rehm signs with Static Assembly Solutions in India

Rehm Thermal Systems continues its global expansion program with a new partnership agreement. Static Assembly Solutions will now handle the distribution of Rehm’s line of soldering products in India.

Martin Meyer, Vice President Sales Europe for Rehm Thermal Systems commented, "This is a strategically important step for our global distribution structure. The management and staff at Static Assembly Solutions have deep, established relationships with these markets and their business model aligns closely with that of Rehm Thermal Systems. This is the perfect time to add a proven, value-add support organization as we introduce numerous new leading edge products to the market place. Rehm Thermal Systems historically has been a technologically strong company and to have a partner with such complementary skills provides a great foundation for a strong future,”



T S. Sanjay, General Manager of Static Assembly Solutions added, "With market leading brands in our portfolio, Static Assembly Solutions is excited to be adding the Rehm Thermal Systems product range. Our team has many years of experience with the process and equipment for PCB assembly operations and a reputation for providing high quality technical support to apply to the soldering solutions of Rehm Thermal Systems.”