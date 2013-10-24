© Apple

iPad Air— thinner, lighter & more powerful

The latest generation of the iPad – iPad Air – made its first appearance this week. The new 9.7 inch retina display tablet is a lot thinner and lighter that its predecessors.

iPad Air is 20 percent thinner and 28 percent lighter than the fourth generation iPad. At the same time as announcing the iPad Air, Apple also introduced iPad mini with Retina display. The new iPads feature an Apple-designed A7 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture, wireless with faster built-in Wi-Fi and expanded LTE cellular connectivity, as well as iOS 7.



We can probably expect that Apple will use its usual manufactures for the new iPad's – some minor changes can absolutely be made – but it would be somewhat drastic of Apple if they were to switch from long term partnerships at this moment.