© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Celestica manufactures for Lumos

Celestica has signed a multi-year manufacturing contract with Lumos Solar, for the production of the Lumos LSX Frameless module.

Lumos' proprietary frameless module design will be manufactured at Celestica's solar module manufacturing operation in Toronto, Canada with deliveries starting in 2014.



"Lumos LSX modules produced by a world-class manufacturer like Celestica is an absolute game changer. Our modules will be produced in North America to the highest quality standard in the solar industry today, while improving our lead times and customer service. We could not imagine a better partner," says Scott Franklin, CEO of Lumos Solar.