Nintendo retires Wii

With two words – that's it – the Japanese console maker Nintendo announced that it has ended its production of the original Wii unit, at least in Japan.

On the product-info site for the Wii the company had simply placed a small box with the words “seisan shuuryou”, which roughly translates to Production ended or discontinued, according to IGN.



This doesn't really comes as a surprise though, the company has previously hinted about this, and as the games for the Wii unit works on the Wii-U, there is really no reason for the company to keep the product.



As of June 2013, more than 100 million units of the original Wii has been sold worldwide at retail.