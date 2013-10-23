© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Panasonic Factory Solutions signs with SMT Inc

Panasonic Factory Solutions Company of America has appointed Systems, Materials, & Technologies (SMT Inc.) as a sales representative of Panasonic electronics assembly solutions in Northern California and Northwest Nevada.

"SMT Inc. prides themselves on offering best-in-class solutions from NPI to scalable, high-volume manufacturing," said Mark Ragard, GM Electronics Assembly Sales, Panasonic Factory Solutions Company of America. "We're pleased to have the company's dedication to helping manufacturers as part of our sales network."



"We are delighted to partner with Panasonic as we help our customers compete with lower cost regions and deliver exceptional yields for complex assemblies," stated Michael Milosevic, President, SMT Inc.