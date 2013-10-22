© handmadepictures-dreamstime.com

Schweizer increases forecast for 2013

Based on the company’s continuing positive development in the third quarter, Schweizer increases its sales expectations for the PCB business for the fiscal year of 2013.

The company has increased its sales expectations to approx. EUR 100 million (up from EUR 90 million) and expects an EBIT margin of 7 to 7.5 % (up from 5 %) for the fiscal year 2013.



This positive development of the company is demonstrated by an order entry of EUR 35.2 million, sales of EUR 26.7 million as well as an EBIT margin of 12 % in the third quarter.