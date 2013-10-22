© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent might become real

Evertiq has previously reported that Nokia could use parts of the funds it got from the Microsoft take-over to acquire parts of Alcatel-Lucent.

Nokias sale of its handset business may enable a EUR 2 billion purchase of Alcatel-Lucent's wireless business. After Nokia has received its EUR 5.44 billion from the Microsoft deal, the company will have some EUR 14 billion to spend.



All of this is happening at the same time as Alcatel-Lucent is scaling down in order to get out of the red.



Sami Sarkamies, an analyst at the bank Nordea AB, told Blomberg that an acquisition would be very logical for the company. As is would help Nokia to close the gap to Ericsson.



It is also believed that Nokia wants to speed up the deal. This to prevent Ericsson or Samsung buying up shares of Alcatel-Lucent. Samsung has denied an acquisition which, however, would help the company on the infrastructure side. Ericsson will continue to focus on organic growth, reports Blomberg.