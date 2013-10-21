© alexan24 dreamstime.com Analysis | October 21, 2013
Wuxi plant fire causes 2H'Sep NAND Flash contract prices to grow
According to DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce, the 2H'Sep NAND Flash contract prices grew by 3-6% (compared to 2H’August) due to the expectations of a lowered NAND Flash supply following the Wuxi plant’s fire accident.
Looking at the demand side, even though the sales of memory cards and UFDs have improved, their overall market performances are still below previous standards and market expectations. The system OEM clients are remaining conservative towards future sales despite introducing new products intended for the peak quarter. This attitude has led to a noticeable decline in their overall inventory replenishment momentum.
Looking over to the supply side, given that the fire accident at SK Hynix’s Wuxi plant impacted its DRAM product line, the market is currently still expecting the company to compensate for lost production by allocating portions of its NAND Flash capacity to DRAM. Numerous NAND Flash manufacturers have responded to such developments by opting to raise their price. The 2H'Sep contract price increases, all in all, can be said to have been caused by the market’s expectations of the lowered NAND Flash supplies in the near future.
Looking at the market, even though the overall sales performances are not showing any signs of improving, the Q4 oversupply situation can still be expected to ease given the restricted NAND Flash supplies resulting from SK Hynix’s fire accident. With the Wuxi plant’s full recovery period still being uncertain, and with SK Hynix’s NAND Flash re-allocation plans unspecified, TrendForce predict the NAND Flash contract prices will continue to increase in the coming one to two months.
Looking over to the supply side, given that the fire accident at SK Hynix’s Wuxi plant impacted its DRAM product line, the market is currently still expecting the company to compensate for lost production by allocating portions of its NAND Flash capacity to DRAM. Numerous NAND Flash manufacturers have responded to such developments by opting to raise their price. The 2H'Sep contract price increases, all in all, can be said to have been caused by the market’s expectations of the lowered NAND Flash supplies in the near future.
Looking at the market, even though the overall sales performances are not showing any signs of improving, the Q4 oversupply situation can still be expected to ease given the restricted NAND Flash supplies resulting from SK Hynix’s fire accident. With the Wuxi plant’s full recovery period still being uncertain, and with SK Hynix’s NAND Flash re-allocation plans unspecified, TrendForce predict the NAND Flash contract prices will continue to increase in the coming one to two months.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments