Koh Young America with new General Manager

Harry Yun, former Semiconductor Sales Manager at Koh Young Technology, has been promoted to the position of General Manager of Koh Young America, with offices in Chandler, Arizona.

Harry has worked in the Semiconductor industry for more than 20 years. He has served Koh Young Technology as the Semiconductor Sales Manager/Key Account Manager for 7 years. Before joining Koh Young, he worked in various positions within the semiconductor industry, growing businesses through increased sales and building market share.



In making the announcement, Dr. Kwangill Koh, Founder and CEO of Koh Young Technology, stated, “Harry’s many years of experience in electronics manufacturing, as well as his thorough knowledge of inspection and measurement technology, will be great assets to Koh Young America. We look forward to KYA’s continuing growth under Harry’s leadership.”



Additionally, David Suh, former Applications Engineer at Koh Young America, is promoted to Americas Sales Manager, reporting to Harry Yun. David Suh has more than 15 years of experience in the SMT industry with a superb understanding of electronics manufacturing technology and products. David is a veteran of the Persian Gulf conflict, where he spent five years serving as a Blackhawk flight engineer in the US Army.