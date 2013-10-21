© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

NOTE: Weaker volume growth than the industry in general

The company has, for some time now, experienced a weaker volume growth than the rest of the industry. However, the company sees potential for further growth in a number customer relationships established last year.

So far the market is providing a bit of a challenge, the company saw a continued weak demand in many of its geographic markets – especially in Sweden – though development in both Finland and Norway was rather stable, the company states in its last fiscal report.



Operation profit landed at SEK -4.6 million in Q3 and Profit after tax was SEK -7.9. An additional provision of SEK 8.4 million was made in the third quarter for the customer that encountered financial difficulties last year. Sales were SEK 200.8 (234.0) million.



Looking at this year's three quarters, January-September sales located at 651.7 (788.8) million. Operating profit amounted to SEK -0.7 (31.4) million, excluding the provision for bad debt, 7.7 (31.4) million. The profit after tax amounted to SEK -7.0 million.

-----



1 SEK = 0.11 EUR