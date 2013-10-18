© beisea dreamstime.com

German PCB market weaker in August 2013

In August 2013, German PCB manufacturers reported sales figures that were 1.5 percent lower than those of July 2013. And this despite the one additional work day in August.

Figures also remained almost 4 percent lower than the 10-year-average, states the German industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. Order intake decreased 12,4 percent YoY. However, YTD sales figures for the first 8 months of 2013 were on par with those recorded for the corresponding period in 2012.



The book-to- bill ratio in August reached the value of 0.89, higher than that of July 2013.



The number of people working in the PCB industry in August 2013 decreased with 4.5 percent YoY. This was mainly driven by the closure of an internationally operating company. In addition, some companies refrained from working with temporary workers during the summer holiday period.