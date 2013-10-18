© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Kyzen increases Canadian presence with new distributor

Kyzen has broadened its global coverage with the recent appointment of Comtree, an electronics manufacturers’ agent company.

Comtree will service Kyzen customers and sell its innovative cleaning chemistries throughout Ontario and Western Canada.



“The increasing demand within Canada for Quality cleaning products has motivated us to enhance our local support within Canada. It is with great pleasure that Kyzen announces the addition of the Comtree, Inc. team,” said Debbie Carboni, National Manager for Kyzen’s electronics division. “Comtree, Inc. brings more than 25 years of experience providing its customers with quality products and support where performance and integrity are never compromised. This is a philosophy that Kyzen shares with Comtree. We are excited to multiply our local technical sales coverage and improve service and distribution support to our soaring customer base throughout the Western provinces.”