Samsung building new R&D center in Silicon Valley

Samsung Electronics has taken its first steps towards opening a new R&D center in Silicon Valley. The new set-up will support the company's growth plan and university collaboration activities.

The company has had a foot in Silicon Valley for more than three decades. And with Samsung Research America's (SRA) new 8.5 acre campus in Mountain View, the company adds two new six-story class-A office buildings totaling approximately 385'000 sq. ft. and two parking structures – one five-story, the other six-story. Expected occupancy is December 2014.



The R&D center will provide support the current growth in the organisation, and also provide the infrastructure to support Samsung’s open innovation and university collaboration activities.



“Our new state-of-the-art R&D center will provide an outstanding environment to support our plans for strategic growth and attracting the very best employees,” said Daniel Eum, president of SRA. “This expansion, in addition to Samsung Semiconductor Inc.’s new San Jose campus, builds upon Samsung’s 35-year history in the Bay Area and reinforces our commitment to the valley.”