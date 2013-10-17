© kaarsten-dreamstime.com

Neways: "We are making progress every day"

Just about a month ago, a fire broke out at Neway's subsidiary in Kassel, Germany. Since then, the company is hard at work investigating the cause and making sure that production runs smoothly.

The fire did not claim any lives, nor did it hurt any of the personal – thankfully – however, it did leave the company with a inoperable facility and material loss of almost EUR 10 million.



The company is still in the process of securing deliveries, something that is quite difficult due to the material loss. However, the company is working every angle they got. Some component can have a lead time of a few months, which means that the company has to look into every corner of the market to see how to get them faster than via the normal way, Neways CEO/CFO, Vincent de Bok, explaines.



“We are making progress every day. But the process takes time” To make sure that the company could still serve its costumers, the company strategically placed the production at several of its other operation companies. ''We spread it out to five other operation companies within our group, which makes it all easier.”



Neways has previously gone through a similar situation when another Neways facility caught fire, this experience made it easier for the company to act fast.



“We knew from past experiences these things take time, in regards to suppliers and customers. But were ready with a master plan the very next day, and we are following that plan”



Neways continues with its investigation and working through the problems that the fire caused, and as Vincent de Bok said; “Its hard work, but its according to plan”.