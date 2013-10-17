© GTK

GTK expands UK production engineering team

GTK has appointed Matt Eden as senior production engineer. Matt has experience in a variety of sectors including airfield lighting, airfield visual aids, low pressure overmoulding and cable assemblies.

In this new role, located at GTK’s Basingstoke headquarters, Matt will have responsibility for heading up engineering, supporting the UK production business and providing technical support for UK manufactured cable assemblies and box build products. He will also liaise directly with customers to support their requirements for bespoke products.



Matt said, “In the short time I have been working with GTK, I have been impressed with their production facility. The company is forward thinking and open to change which make it both agile and flexible.”



Steve Robinson, operations director for GTK, said, “We have seen 17% year-on-year overall revenue growth over the last four years and our UK production business has seen a sustained growth of over 30%. Matt’s addition to the production engineering team will further strengthen the engineering support we offer to our customers and his experience will be valuable as we continue to drive efficiency improvements in our UK facility.”



Matt recently joined GTK from Hunter Cable Assembly Ltd.