Flextronics strike in Brazil: Ended

The strike at Flextronics' facility in Sorocaba, Brazil passed quite unnoticed on this side of the Atlantic. However, the strike that started just five days ago, has now ended.

The strike began on Thursday (10/10), the employees required an adjusted value of the Profit Sharing Plan. The employees later accepted the company's settlement which ended the strike on Tuesday (15/10), several local media reports state.