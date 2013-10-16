© alexmax-dreamstime.com

Flextronics to build Mac's in Austin?

Flextronics' US operations seem to be speeding on – even when the American economy might be in shambles within a couple of hours – planning to add some 800 jobs as it sets up to assemble Apple computers.

Flextronics is looking to add another 815 positions at its Central Texas facilities as the company has applied with the Travis County Commissioners to have the facilities designated as a foreign trade zone, according to a report in the Austin American-Statesman.



The filed plan didn't specify any clients, only that the foreign trade zone designation would assist to move the production of a “next generation desktop computer” from China to Austin, the report continues.



Flextronics producing Mac's in the US is something that's been talked about on numerous occasion. However, nothing official has come from either of the two companies. Apple's Tim Cook has previously stated that he is not against such a move, but has not named any specific facilities.