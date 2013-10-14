© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

IBL acquires R&D Technical Services

IBL Technologies, LLC has acquired R&D Technical Services of Burnsville, MN. Under the agreement, a subsidiary known as R&D Vaportech has been formed.

IBL Technologies will continue to market its line of vapor phase reflow machines, while R&D Vaportech will focus on batch vapor phase reflow equipment and rework systems. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"The acquisition of R&D Technical Services expands our existing footprint within North America both in terms of installed users and support. The addition of their rework systems also broadens our technical offerings. From a market impact standpoint, together we are now the world leader in vapor phase reflow systems," said Jochen Lipp, IBL Technologies CEO.



"R&D Technical Services expands our product portfolio and adds a team with significant technical expertise. We are now well positioned to offer the broadest range of vapor phase products worldwide," said Helmut Leicht, owner of IBL Loettechnik.



"IBL's global presence expands our footprint in Europe and Asia. Additionally, their vacuum technology will be added to R&D Vaportech's product line over time. Both of our companies have unique technologies and strengths. We've structured this transaction to capitalize on that, ensuring enhanced product options and support infrastructure for our respective customer bases," said David Suihkonen, president, R&D Technical Services.



Under the terms of the transaction, Suihkonen will be named IBL's vice president - North America.