E.D.&A. invests in new production facility

E.D.&A. has laid the foundation stone of its new business premises; expanding production, test and warehouse space.

In comparison with the current establishment E.D.&A soon will have significantly more production, test and warehouse space and a spacious R&D department for its engineers.



Gert D’Handschotter, Managing Director of E.D.&A.: "The construction of this new building is a new step in the evolution of E.D.&A. We believe that this move is necessary in order to meet the expectations of the customers. Since the end of 2012, we produce the custom-made electronic controllers also on our own production line. We have the intention to systematically expand the number of products via our own assembly line in the future. The facilities of the new building and the potential to expand at the new location make E.D&A completely ready for the future. "



The new location has been consciously chosen in the neighbourhood of the current place of business. Just a little further in another part of the same industrial area. The new building is likely to be completed in October next year.