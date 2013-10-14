© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Teltex order LDI & AOI from Orbotech

Teltex AB, have purchased Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) and AOI equipment from Orbotech for their PCB factory located just outside Stockholm.

The Fusion 22 replaces an older Orbotech Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) machine. The DP-100SL LDI system will be used for imaging inners, outers and SBU boards. The machine was delivered by British Peplertech.