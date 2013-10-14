© Apple (for illustration purposes only!)

Foxconn: Complaints should be listened to too

Complaints about working conditions may not always correspond to audit findings, but say a lot about the perceived work environment.

After a recent media report about the working conditions at Foxconn's Czech production locations in Pardubice, Jiřího Macíčka from the Czech State Labour Inspection Office has also commented the report. Whilst no legal and socially unacceptable conditions emerged during audits, "the complaint speak volumes about the atmosphere in the company".



The report has raised doubts on whether the authorities conduct proper audits at the EMS-provider. But Jiřího Macíčka says, while many complaints from employees have been investigated, nothing has emerged that would be a violation of the law. He also confirms to local media that - since 2011 - a total of 25 inspections and audits have been conducted in Kutná Hora and Pardubice.



These were primarily conducted to investigate complaints about safety, working conditions as well as possible illegal employment.