Career Technology selects Orbotech

Orbotech Pacific, the Asia Pacific subsidiary of Orbotech, has received an order from Career Technology, of the Paragon laser direct imaging (LDI) systems.

This LDI purchase is part of a broader collaboration between the two companies, aiming to expedite Career’s investment in digital production tools for higher quality and productivity.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Rick Wu, President of Career, said: “Utilizing Orbotech’s advanced technology enables us to expand production capabilities to serve our most demanding customers as their requirements become more challenging. By partnering with Orbotech, we ensure the best production accuracy and cost of ownership.”



Mr. Arik Gordon, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd., said: “As a growing sector in the PCB market, flex offers important advantages for the production of today’s thinner, lighter and more sophisticated electronic devices. Career is a leading flex circuit provider that has developed advanced processes and technologies to continuouslyincrease its manufacturing productivity. As part of these capabilities, digital production has a critical role as an enabling solution for manufacturing complex designs in high volume. We appreciate very much Career’s decision to select Orbotech as its vendor of choice.”