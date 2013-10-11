© Evertiq

Ingram Micro to distribute for MakerBot

Ingram Micro is now an authorised U.S. distribution partner for MakerBot, bringing MakerBot to resellers throughout the United States.

MakerBot has traditionally sold its products directly to North American customers through its own eCommerce site makerbot.com, its own MakerBot Store in New York City and a limited number of select resellers. In 2013, the company expanded its distribution by selling its products in Microsoft Retail Stores throughout the United States, as well as online through Amazon. The new relationship with Ingram Micro is the first time the company has used a large-scale independent distributor in the United States to further allocate its products.



“Teaming with Ingram Micro is expected to allow us to reach more resellers in the U.S. that can now sell our products directly,” said Mark Schulze, vice president of sales for MakerBot. “We get calls every day from direct marketers and resellers asking for a relationship with MakerBot, and now, we can work with more of these companies through Ingram Micro, and expand the MakerBot 3D Printing Ecosystem. It’s a pretty exciting time as we see more rapid adoption of 3D printing and scanning not only in the engineering, architecture and industrial space, but also with more cutting-edge consumers.”



Under the new agreement Ingram Micro will distribute MakerBot products, which include the MakerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printer, the recently released MakerBot Digitizer Desktop 3D Scanner, MakerBot MakerWare Software, and MakerBot Filaments.



“We believe that working with Ingram Micro will help further our mission of leading the Next Industrial Revolution through 3D printing and scanning,” said Bre Pettis, CEO of MakerBot.