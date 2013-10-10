© rob-hill-dreamstime.com

CSI Sud-Ouest invests in Orbotech equipment

CSI Sud-Ouest, a Groupe Cimulec company, has invested in a Fusion 22 automated optical inspection (AOI) system from Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech, for use in its PCB facility in Toulouse, France.

“Several factors have influenced our decision to increase the efficiency of our operation through the acquisition of more advanced AOI capabilities. This includes new materials with lower contrast and higher density boards that need more specialized treatment, while achieving maximum elimination of false alarms and a more functional user interface”, said Mr. Eric de Ponthaud, General Manager of CSI Sud-Ouest. “The Orbotech Fusion system has enabled us to significantly reduce the level of scrapped panels and improve our inspection process overall.”



“Bringing greater efficiency to the PCB inspection cycle is a hallmark of our Fusion AOI platform,” said Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We are pleased to be able to deliver to CSI Sud-Ouest the advanced defect detection and throughput capabilities needed to meet their evolving production requirements.”