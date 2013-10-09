© Samsung

Samsung responds to LG's curved smartphone

LG recently announced a smartphone with a curved screen ready for launch in November. Samsung had also said it was working on a curved screen smartphone – and now – the official introduction has been made.

The Samsung Galaxy Round will be sporting curved display technology, equipped with a 5.7” Full HD Super AMOLED, 7.9mm thick and weighs 154g. The phone is horizontally concave from left to right.



The Galaxy Round is a bit smaller than LG's 6-inch screen smartphone which will be vertically concave from top to bottom.



However, LG did not manage to roll out it's product before Samsung, the Galaxy Round is already is available in Korea.