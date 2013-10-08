© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

USA: Entrance denied for Samsung

The US Trade Representative's office has made a statement allowing a ban of Samsung products that infringe on Apple patents to go into effect.

The ban is in regards to some older models of Samsung's mobile devices that infringed on patents owned by Apple, and now are banned for importation, according to a Reuters report.



Samsung has responded in government filings, saying that it has design-arounds that have been approved by the ITC in regards to the infringing technology.