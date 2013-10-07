© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Massive layoffs at Alcatel-Lucent

One of Telecoms biggest players, Alcatel-Lucent is planning to start a cost-cutting programme, aiming to save EUR 1 billion by 2015 – something that will affect 10'000 of the company's employees.

The company is reported to remove 15'000 positions from its global workforce (roughly 72'000) and at the same time create 5'000 new jobs, reports Reuters via Les Echos and Le Figaro.



All regions will be affected by the headcount reduction; 4'100 are planned in Europe, The Middle East and Africa, Asia will see 3'800 go and 2'200 in the Americas.



In addition to this, the company will also be closing facilities in Rennes and Toulouse, France – as well as selling of other facilities within the EU, the report continues.