LG goes head to head with Samsung

Samsung did announce that its next smartwatch would sports a curved screen. Now however, LG is unveiling a smartphone with a curved display ready for launch in November; looking to beat Samsung.

Samsung has also said that is is planning to release a smartphone with a curved display – something that was said to be introduced in October. However, no official release dates has been announced.



“LG Display is launching a new era of flexible displays for smartphones with its industry-leading technology,” said Dr. Sang Deog Yeo, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of LG Display. “The flexible display market is expected to grow quickly as this technology is expected to expand further into diverse applications including automotive displays, tablets and wearable devices. Our goal is to take an early lead in the flexible display market by introducing new products with enhanced performance and differentiated designs next year.”



LG Display will start mass-production of a 6-inch screen smartphone. The flexible OLED panel is built on plastic substrates instead of glass and will be vertically concave from top to bottom.



LG plans to launch the new curved screen smartphone in November, according to Reuters, citing a source familiar with the matter.