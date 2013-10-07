© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

2'400 Lockheed Martin employees impacted by Government shutdown

Approximately 2'400 Lockheed Martin employees have been identified for furlough, as a result of the government shutdown.

“As a result of Secretary Hagel’s announcement that most of the nearly 400'000 civilian Department of Defense (DOD) employees have been deemed essential for national security, Lockheed Martin will reduce the number of employees who will be affected by government shutdown today," the company writes in a press release.



However, the Department of Defense’s decision will not eliminate the impact of the government shutdown on the company’s employees and the business. The company will still have approximately 2'400 employees unable to work because the civil government facility where they perform their work is closed, or received a stop-work order on their DOD or civil government program.



An earlier statement from Lockheed Martin stated that, approximately 3,000 employees have been identified for furlough, as a result of the government shutdown. That number has now been reduced to 2'400 - of the 2'400 employees, approximately 2'100 work on civilian agency programs and 300 work on DOD programs. The affected employees are located in 27 states, with the majority based in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.