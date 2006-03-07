Stan Glasgow named President at Sony

Stan Glasgow has been named president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics Inc. (SEL), the $11 billion electronics arm of Sony in the United States.

Effective April 1, he will succeed Hideki "Dick" Komiyama, who will now serve as SEL's chairman of the board, while continuing as corporate executive vice president and senior general manager for Sony Corporation heading up global sales and marketing.



In Glasgow's latest position as president of SEL's Consumer Sales Company, where he spearheaded U.S. retail and consumer direct sales, he was instrumental in attaining record-breaking sales over the past two years.



He joined Sony in 2001 as vice president for computer display products. Prior to his most recent position, Glasgow was senior vice president of the company's Information and Technology Products Division.



Glasgow has more than 30 years of global consumer electronics, display technology and computer industry-related experience. Prior to joining Sony, Glasgow was the owner and president of Capetech Sales of San Jose, Calif., which provided display products and consulting services to Asian electronics companies. Prior to that, he was president and COO of Hong Kong-based Capetronic Computer Products Holdings Ltd., a global display manufacturing company with more than $800 million in Far East/OEM manufacturing revenue.



"With his extensive experience and achievements, Stan has the full confidence of Sony's global management team to successfully drive our U.S. electronics business to greater heights in the years ahead," Komiyama said.



Jay Vandenbree, who has been the senior vice president of strategic sales planning for SEL's Consumer Sales Company, will step into the role of president of consumer sales.



For nearly 20 years at SEL, Vandenbree has held a variety of sales positions. He joined the company in 1987 as a credit manager, advancing into a number of regional sales management positions nationwide.