Cogiscan partner up with SmartRep

Cogiscan and SmartRep has signed distribution Agreement for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Francois Monette from Cogiscan commented: “We look forward to working with Rudolf Niebling, Andreas Keller and the rest of the team at SmartRep. We have known these people for a long time, and we greatly respect their experience and professional approach to distribution. In combination with our local application engineer, Jörg Both, who is based near SmartRep in Hanau, we are confident that our existing and future customers will receive excellent support.”



Rudolf Niebling from SmartRep commented: “This is very good news for SmartRep and our customers. Cogiscan offers the most robust and flexible solutions for traceability, and this is a major requirement in the German market. This product will allow our customers to connect all of the different machines sold by SmartRep and other vendors, and to integrate them with other factory systems. Cogiscan already has more than 50 customer installations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and we look forward to supporting and expanding that customer base even further.”