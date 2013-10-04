© bahar-bostanci-dreamstime.com

AT & S placed all offer shares with investors

AT & S grossed EUR 100.9 million during its share offering – all 15'527'412 were subscribed with investors.

In the course of the offering AT & S generated gross proceeds of approximately EUR 100.9 million. AT & S intends to use these proceeds, after deducting the usual transaction fees, to finance its planned expansion, to expand its business to include the production of IC substrates, as well as to reinforce the group’s financial flexibility and for general corporate purposes.



The two principal shareholders of AT & S, Androsch Privatstiftung and Dörflinger-Privatstiftung, partially exercised their subscription rights and purchased 769'230 and 2'307'692 offer shares, respectively. After completion of the transaction, the two principal shareholders of AT & S, Androsch Privatstiftung will hold approximately 16.3% and Dörflinger-Privatstiftung approximately 17.8% of the shares.