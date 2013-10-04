© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zuken appoints Executive Director of SOZO Center

Zuken has appointed Humair Mandavia as Executive Director of the new Zuken SOZO Center – which has opened in San Jose, Silicon Valley.

Mandavia will lead Zuken’s effort to collaborate more closely with customers and the design community to provide more timely and targeted solutions for their increasingly complex product development requirements.



Kazuhiro Kariya, Zuken's Chief Technical Officer, said, “As technology has evolved, the relationship between OEMs and EMS needs to be dynamic. Humair brings both a strong technical background and an understanding of today’s global business environment that will help us meet our goal of combining product development strategy with problem-solving capabilities in true partnership with our customers.”



Zuken’s new Silicon Valley office is part of a broad expansion in North America backed by an investment of USD 30 to USD 50 million over the next three years.



Mandavia joined Zuken in 2004 and has worked in a number of technical and leadership positions.