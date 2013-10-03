© lcro77 dreamstime.com

Saab receives order for combat management and radar systems

Saab has signed a contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Korea, for development and integration of combat management and radar systems on a new frigate for the Royal Thai Navy.

The contract comprises of combat management system and radar system. Saab is the combat system integrator. In addition to the supply of its own systems, Saab is also responsible for procurement and integrations of third-party systems.



Deliveries of ship equipment are scheduled to commence in 2016 and production will take place in Sweden, Denmark, Thailand and Australia.



The order amounts to SEK 850 million (roughly EUR 98.4 million).