Foxconn accused of exploiting workers in Europe

Critics accuse Foxconn of inhuman working conditions at the electronic giant's Asian plants. Now the focus is on Europe.

A lot has been written about the work environment at Foxconn's Asian assembly plants. But Foxconn also operates manufacturing facilities in Europe. The company produces televisions for Sony in Slovakia and servers for HP in Kutná Hora.



c't computer magazine describes the work situation at Foxconn's Czech facility in Pardubice to be similar to that in Asian facilities. Assembly line workers earn around EUR 550 per month (more than the Czech minimum, but considerably lower than the national average).



Chats, short breaks, etc. during the 12-hour shifts are not forbidden, but "the number of units required is so great that it is impossible for workers to allow even such minimal distraction", the magazine writes.