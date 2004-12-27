DEK stencil shipments approach 75000

DEK, mass imaging solutions provider has reached a record number of stencil shipments for 2004, supplying nearly 75,000 stencil products around the world.

“Over the last 4 years, DEK has made significant investments in our logistics infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities and product R&D,” says Michael Brianda, European general manager for DEK Process Support Products. “It is very gratifying to see the fruits of our efforts – the 75,000th stencil shipment of 2004.”