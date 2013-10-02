© william87-dreamstime.com

ICAPE Group opens German subsidiary

ICAPE Group has officially opened its new subsidiary “ICAPE Deutschland” in Frankfurt, Germany, and its external growth plan in Germany and Austria.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of “ICAPE Deutschland”, a new subsidiary to better serve our customers in Germany and Austria”, said Cyril Calvignac, European & USA Director of ICAPE Group, “In 2012, thanks to the efforts of our sales team and the support of our customers, our turnover in this region exceeded EUR 10 million. The opening of this new subsidiary will benefits from this momentum and will further optimize the synergy of our different sales teams developing this region”



“In addition, as part of our business development strategy, and leveraging the funds recently received from our investor FIMEEC/Innovafonds, nearly 3M EUR” continued Cyril Calvignac “We are now actively searching external growth opportunities in Germany and Austria. Our targets are the trading companies in PCB, to bring a new contribution to the existing organic growth of ICAPE Group, which has been 30%-35% since 2 years.” Completed European & USA Director.