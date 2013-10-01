© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

KKR to acquire Panasonic Healthcare

Panasonic and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) has signed a share purchase agreement under which KKR and Panasonic will become joint partners of Panasonic Healthcare.

Based on the agreement, PHC Holdings (PHCHD), which is wholly-owned by KKR investment funds, will purchase all outstanding shares of Panasonic Healthcare, including related intellectual property and assets, for an equity value of approximately JPY 165 billion (USD 1.67 billion).



The transaction will be followed by a third party share allocation by PHCHD, after which KKR will own 80% of outstanding shares of PHCHD and Panasonic will own 20%. Panasonic and KKR will cooperate in the management of Panasonic Healthcare.