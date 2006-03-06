Circatex is done

The Circatex production facility will cease all manufacturing. No buyer has been willing to take over the PCB-plant in the UK.

Circatex was placed into administration in January. The Company has continued to trade for 7 weeks with the aim of finding a buyer for the business and assets. That has not happened; and the administrators will cease the operation within the next two days.



Also the engineering database will soon become inaccessible. This allows interested buyers to retain a copy of the exact tooled production data set used for the production. The data is available to the customer. Costs for the translation of the internal data package into ODB++ or Gerber formats can be supplied upon request. There is also a quantity of surplus stock available for some customers.



To receive further information, call Debbie Kerr on +44 191 403 1375, Mobile +44 7767 27 4146 or Neil Chilton on +44 191 403 1256, Mobile - +44 7802 912236. Call by 4pm on Tuesday March 7th.

