Saab laying off in Gothenburg

Defence and security company Saab is to reduce its headcount by 150-175 employees within Business area Electronic Defence Systems in Gothenburg.

This will be done through a competence shift programme. The reductions are the result of decreased business volumes and a current technological shift.



“We are a world leader within radar systems and are continuing to invest in the product portfolio in order to be even more competitive in the present technological shift. Reduced business volumes have resulted in under-utilisation of resources and staff. We must constantly adapt our business to ensure that we stay competitive on the global market," says Micael Johansson, Head of Saab’s Business area Electronic Defence Systems.



Reductions in numbers of staff will be made through a competence shift programme based on voluntary participation. Staff will be encouraged to take up other positions within Saab or opt to leave the company with the help of various support initiatives.



"Competence shift following staff redundancy has been successfully implemented previously at our operations in Gothenburg and at other major Swedish companies. I am optimistic that this situation will present good opportunities for our employees," says Micael Johansson.