DoCoMo to acquire<br>stake in MontaVista

NTT DoCoMo, Inc. has agreed with MontaVista Software Inc., a U.S. developer of Linux software for telecommunications equipment and mobile handsets, to invest $3 million in newly issued preferred stock for an equity stake in the company.

DoCoMo has already introduced products equipped with MontaVista® Linux®. DoCoMo hopes the investment will allow it to efficiently improve and develop its Linux products.



The Sunnyvale, California-based company headed by James Ready, was founded in February 1999 and had 182 employees as of the end of November 2004.