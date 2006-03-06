Ultra Electronics reported strong 2005

Ultra Electronics revenues went up 10 percent in 2005 and the company's pre-tax profit went up 18 percent to reach £47.4m.

“2005 has continued Ultra's long track record of success and some significant contracts were won in the year. The group is positioned in high growth market sectors worldwide. The board has confidence in the continuing progress of the group in 2006”, Ultra Electronics' CEO Douglas Caster commented.



“In Ultra's main defence markets worldwide, budgets continue to rise. Within these budgets, expenditure is increasing on battlespace IT systems and equipment to provide better situational awareness, quicker command and control and the synchronisation of military effects with much improved accuracy,” the company stated in an announcement.



“Funds are being spent on equipping modern armed forces to allow the rapid deployment of light, mobile troops and to enable the exploitation of superior intelligence of the military situation through the use of battlespace IT.”