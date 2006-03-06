Albacomp expects good LCD-TV sales in 2006

PC maker Albacomp with its new business area LCD panels expects their LCD sales to generate more than Ft 500 mln in 2006.

Hungary based Albacomp that will start selling LCD-TV devices in April forecasts good times for its new business area. Albacomp had revenues of Ft 14.5 billion in 2005 which gave them a market share of 7-10 % which the company wants to match with its LCD-TV panel sales.



Last year about 30,000 LCD-TV panels where sold in Hungary but in 2006 that number is expected to be doubled thanks to the FIFA World Cup this summer.