Japan’s Air Water selects AIXTRON System

Air Water Inc. of Azumino/Japan is reporting the successful installation of a fully automated AIX G5 HT Planetary Reactorin a 8x6-inch configuration for the growth of GaN epitaxial layers.

Following system installation, the company has announced the release of GaN-on-SiC on silicon substrates for this year, fully exploiting the system’s productivity. In order to address future market demand, Air Water is also considering upgrading the system to an AIXTRON AIX G5+, which can handle up to 5x200 mm (8-inch) silicon substrates.



As compared to traditional silicon substrates, the additional SiC layer displays the advantage of protecting the Si substrate in the initial GaN nucleation process. Due to its crystal structure SiC is considered as an ideal template for the GaN growth.