TIS receives AS9100 Revision C

Teknoflex Interconnect Solutions Ltd (TIS Ltd), specialist designer and supplier of flexible, flex – rigid, multi-layer circuits and assemblies, has received AS9100 rev C Certification.

The AS9100C standard is designed to meet the stringent, complex and unique demands of the defense and commercial aerospace industry. TIS Ltd achieved this within 6 months of trading and is proud that it’s manufacturing and design engineering processes achieve the standard expected by its customers, a press release states.



In addition to the AS9100 TIS Ltd holds ISO14001.



David Knight, Director of Quality and Process Engineering has the below to say about the Company’s recent achievement: “It is good to finally reach the goal we set out to achieve; this was a companywide effort and is a mark not only of the compliance of our QMS but to the diligence and dedication of all of our staff. This certification, along with the many other internal improvements, is further evidence of TIS Ltd’s commitment to quality to our customers.”