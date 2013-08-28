© eskymaks dreamstime.com

MTI Electronics adds additional AOI equipment

MTI Electronics has added an additional Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) capacity in its SMT production with a new AOI system for full defect coverage at high resolution for printed circuit board production.

This AOI equipment also features advanced 5 megapixel color camera technology and Fusion Lighting, image processing technology which integrates several techniques, including color inspection, normalized correlation and rule-based algorithms. With one top down viewing camera and four side viewing cameras, it inspects solder joints and verifies correct part assembly.



“The addition of this AOI equipment is consistent with our philosophy of continued investing in technology that adds value to our customer’s products” said Greg Martinek, President of MTI Electronics.