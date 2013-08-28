© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Samsung Galaxy Gear unveil – confirmed

After years of speculations and rumours, the Korean giant now confirms previous rumours about an unveil of the smartwatch in connection to the IFA fair in Berlin.

“We will be introducing a new wearable concept device called Galaxy Gear at our own event in Berlin on Sept. 4,” executive vice president of Samsung’s mobile business, Lee Young-hee, told The Korea Times.



However, the watch will not have a flexible display, as previous rumours suggested. Although the company hold intellectual properties for patents related to flexible display, and we will see the technology in future wearable products from the company.



Samsung has high expectations on the Galaxy Gear, hoping to gain the lead in the market for wearable electronics And with that said, we will probably see more products from the company in the near future.



On a side note, the company will also unveil the new Galaxy Note3 along side the smartwatch.