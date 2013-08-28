© flynt-dreamstime.com

CEO emptied warehouse - caught by police

The CEO of Dometic Italy was caught trying to empty the warehouse, after workers allegedly blocked the entrance to the factory.

Police were called to a 'closed for holiday' factory in Italian Forli, outside Bologna, where a dozen of people emptied the local warehouse. According to the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, Dometic's Italian CEO Håkan Ekberg was among the people caught red-handed. The possible closure of the factory has - according to Dometic - been subject to severe disturbances.



Håkan Ekberg explained the nocturnal adventure with the fact that workers have been blocking the entrance to the factory since the plans were made official.



"It is strange that it is not possible to transport the things that we own and have the right to deliver," he said according to Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.



Dometic manufactures everything from refrigerators and refrigeration equipment to products for OEM customers in the automotive industry, including generators and power supply equipment.