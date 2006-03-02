STM Joins Climate Leaders Program

STMicroelectronics announced a voluntary pledge to reduce its U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% per manufacturing unit from 2000 to 2010.

The company has committed to the reduction goal as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Climate Leaders program.



"By setting an aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal, STMicroelectronics has taken a leadership position in its industry sector to improve the environment," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of EPA's Climate Protection Partnerships Division. "We look forward to them achieving this important goal."



"ST has long been a supporter of, and participant in international programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving energy, recycling water, and reducing dependency on other natural resources. In fact, ST was one of the first companies to initiate an environmental management program, which was established more than ten years ago," said Georges Auguste, Corporate Vice President and Director of Total Quality and Corporate Responsibility, STMicroelectronics. "By voluntarily participating in these programs, and by setting ambitious targets which are more aggressive than required by the communities and countries in which we operate, we continue our strong commitment to international conservation efforts."



In 1995, ST issued its Environmental Decalogue with measurable, time-defined goals for environmental performance. Since that time, ST has succeeded in reducing its CO2 emissions by 50%, targeting carbon neutrality and total accumulated energy savings of $900 million by 2010. In 2004 alone, the Company saved $173 million in energy, water, and chemical costs, relative to its 1994 per-unit benchmarks.



In December 2005, STMicroelectronics was named at the top of the Best Management Practices category and ranked among the Top Ten Companies of the Decade in the inaugural Low Carbon Leader Awards. This adds to a long list of honors and awards on environmentalism that ST has garnered. Since 2000, ST has been recognized more than 20 times by organizations around the world for its local and global environmental achievements.