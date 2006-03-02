Electronics Production | March 02, 2006
STM Joins Climate Leaders Program
STMicroelectronics announced a voluntary pledge to reduce its U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% per manufacturing unit from 2000 to 2010.
The company has committed to the reduction goal as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Climate Leaders program.
"By setting an aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal, STMicroelectronics has taken a leadership position in its industry sector to improve the environment," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of EPA's Climate Protection Partnerships Division. "We look forward to them achieving this important goal."
"ST has long been a supporter of, and participant in international programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving energy, recycling water, and reducing dependency on other natural resources. In fact, ST was one of the first companies to initiate an environmental management program, which was established more than ten years ago," said Georges Auguste, Corporate Vice President and Director of Total Quality and Corporate Responsibility, STMicroelectronics. "By voluntarily participating in these programs, and by setting ambitious targets which are more aggressive than required by the communities and countries in which we operate, we continue our strong commitment to international conservation efforts."
In 1995, ST issued its Environmental Decalogue with measurable, time-defined goals for environmental performance. Since that time, ST has succeeded in reducing its CO2 emissions by 50%, targeting carbon neutrality and total accumulated energy savings of $900 million by 2010. In 2004 alone, the Company saved $173 million in energy, water, and chemical costs, relative to its 1994 per-unit benchmarks.
In December 2005, STMicroelectronics was named at the top of the Best Management Practices category and ranked among the Top Ten Companies of the Decade in the inaugural Low Carbon Leader Awards. This adds to a long list of honors and awards on environmentalism that ST has garnered. Since 2000, ST has been recognized more than 20 times by organizations around the world for its local and global environmental achievements.
"By setting an aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal, STMicroelectronics has taken a leadership position in its industry sector to improve the environment," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of EPA's Climate Protection Partnerships Division. "We look forward to them achieving this important goal."
"ST has long been a supporter of, and participant in international programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving energy, recycling water, and reducing dependency on other natural resources. In fact, ST was one of the first companies to initiate an environmental management program, which was established more than ten years ago," said Georges Auguste, Corporate Vice President and Director of Total Quality and Corporate Responsibility, STMicroelectronics. "By voluntarily participating in these programs, and by setting ambitious targets which are more aggressive than required by the communities and countries in which we operate, we continue our strong commitment to international conservation efforts."
In 1995, ST issued its Environmental Decalogue with measurable, time-defined goals for environmental performance. Since that time, ST has succeeded in reducing its CO2 emissions by 50%, targeting carbon neutrality and total accumulated energy savings of $900 million by 2010. In 2004 alone, the Company saved $173 million in energy, water, and chemical costs, relative to its 1994 per-unit benchmarks.
In December 2005, STMicroelectronics was named at the top of the Best Management Practices category and ranked among the Top Ten Companies of the Decade in the inaugural Low Carbon Leader Awards. This adds to a long list of honors and awards on environmentalism that ST has garnered. Since 2000, ST has been recognized more than 20 times by organizations around the world for its local and global environmental achievements.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments