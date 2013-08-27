© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Electronic assembly on 'the up' again

After two quarters of recession, order intake for manufacturers of electronic assemblies (in-house manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services provider) has increased again in the second quarter of 2013.

Compared to the first three months of 2013, the order intake increased 6.1 percent, reports the Industry Association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. The order intake exceeded that reported for the same quarter in 2012 by almost ten percent.



The share of exports in order intake increased significantly from 28.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to 32.7 percent in the second quarter. In terms of sales, the export share rose slightly to 31.6 percent.



Turnover improved by 0.4 percent sequentially, despite the lower number of work days.



The trend indicator book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.14.



The headcount was stable with a slight decrease of 0.4 percent.